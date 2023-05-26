In Atlantic — Memorial Day Services at the Atlantic Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
In Audubon — Memorial Day Services will be conducted on Monday, May 29 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon at 10 a.m.
Flags will be put up on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 7 a.m. weather permitting. The flags will remain flying until Monday afternoon when they will be taken down. Any individual or organization is encouraged to help assist with this project.
Note: there will be a map with information posted on the building in the cemetery to help people find relatives graves easier. The list of names is in alphabetic order and a map there will show which section he or she is buried.
In Brayton — The Memorial Day Services will be conducted by the Brayton Legion Post 350. They will be held at the Brayton Town Hall at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
In Exira — Memorial Day Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Cemetery, following the service they will travel to two cemeteries (St. John’s west of Exira and Holy Trinity: order to be determined) then a service at the river.
In Kimballton and Jacksonville — Memorial Day Services will be Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville Cemetery; 10:15 a.m. at the Bethany Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at the Kimballton Cemetery.
In Elk Horn — Memorial Day Services will be Monday, May 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Clay Township Cemetery; 10 a.m. at the Monroe Church and 11 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran followed by a free will lunch at the church.
In Anita — The Memorial Program will be held on May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Anita Evergreen Cemetery. Those who attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the program will be held in the CAM High School Commons. The program will also be held earlier in the day at 9:30 a.m. at Caring Acres Nursing and Rehab.
In Cumberland — Members of the First Baptist Church in Cumberland will host the Memorial Day Service on May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Community Building.
In Grant — Memorial Day include a Memorial Day Dinner from 11:30-1 p.m, on Monday, May 29, for a free will offering. Meals include sloppy joe or ham sandwich, baked beans, salad, pie, and dessert with coffee, tea or lemonade. All money raised will go to the Grant United Women in Faith and their work for mission projects and the Grant church. Before the meal, the memorial service will be held at the Grant Church. Grant Community Members will hold the service to honor lost veterans