The car show during the Whaletown Celebration will be held on Aug. 5, not Aug. 4 as published in the Aug. 26 edition. Drivers are welcome to participate in the parade with line up at the CAM High School at 9:30 a.m. and then park in the Anita Community Center parking lot for the show.
Correction
