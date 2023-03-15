Staff at Cass County Conservation and Cass County Extension hold Winter Day Camps in February and March, and on Wednesday, one was held in Griswold at the Griswold Community Building for kindergarten through second grade students about Penguins. Those who attended were learning about the life of a penguin, and one activity was making penguin tracks. The tracks were placed on the bottom of a flip-flop and dipped in paint. Then the student could put on the flip flops and make the tracks on paper.

