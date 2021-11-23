How to Cook a Turkey from Atlantic students

From Mrs. Schuler's class
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Avadah
First you stuff it with beef.
Next you put it in the oven at 7 degrees.
Then you cook it for 1 hour.
Last you serve it with tacos.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Kerkmann
First you stuff it with turkey.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees.
Then you cook it for 30 hours.
Last you serve it with cheese.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Luke
First you stuff it with broccoli.
Next you put it in the oven at 2 degrees.
Then you cook it for 5 hours.
Last you serve it with hotdogs.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Brennan
First you stuff it with cotton.
Next you put it in the oven at 50 degrees.
Then you cook it for 100 hours.
Last you serve it with meat.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Sage
First you stuff it with sugar.
Next you put it in the oven at 7 degrees.
Then you cook it for 9 hours.
Last you serve it with bananas.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Olivia
First you stuff it with parents.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees.
Then you cook it for 8 hours.
Last you serve it with meat.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Mason
First you stuff it with ice cream.
Next you put it in the oven at 10 degrees.
Then you cook it for 5 hours.
Last you serve it with cotton candy.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Owen
First you stuff it with meat
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees.
Then you cook it for 4 hours.
Last you serve it with ice cream.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Colt
First you stuff it with sugar and salt.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees.
Then you cook it for 10 hours.
Last you serve it with ice cream.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Rebecka
First you stuff it with pepperoni.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees.
Then you cook it for 50 hours.
Last you serve it with salt.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Faythlyn
First you stuff it with seasoning.
Next you put it in the oven at 10 degrees.
Then you cook it for 15 hours.
Last you serve it with meat.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Sadie
First you stuff it with stuffing.
Next you put it in the oven at 35 degrees.
Then you cook it for 11 hours.
Last you serve it with a cookie.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Aubrey
First you stuff it with turkey.
Next you put it in the oven at 4 degrees.
Then you cook it for 7 hours.
Last you serve it with cheeseburger.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Emma
First you stuff it with macaroni
Next you put it in the oven at 7 degrees.
Then you cook it for 200 hours.
Last you serve it with peas.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Genevieve
First you stuff it with meat.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 100 hours.
Last you serve it with macaroni.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Jorja
First you stuff it with cotton.
Next you put it in the oven at 5 degrees.
Then you cook it for 2 hours.
Last you serve it with salt.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Darsh
First you stuff it with fur.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 2 hours.
Last you serve it with lettuce.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Harper
First you stuff it with fruit.
Next you put it in the oven at 8 degrees.
Then you cook it for 8 hours.
Last you serve it with eggs.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Xander
First you stuff it with lemons.
Next you put it in the oven at 600 degrees.
Then you cook it for 20 hours.
Last you serve it with tomatoes.
How to Cook a Turkey
By Chef: Saul
First you stuff it with seasoning.
Next you put it in the oven at 50 degrees.
Then you cook it for 1 hour.
Last you serve it with a knife to cut it.
From Mrs. Zellmer's class
Mrs. Zellmer’s How to Cook a Turkey:
Chef Caidence:
First you stuff it with apple pie.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 34 hours.
Last you serve it with apples
Chef Titan:
First you stuff it with soup.
Next you put it in the oven at 2 degrees.
Then you cook it at 50 hours.
Last you serve it with cut up apples.
Chef Isabelle:
First you stuff it with apples.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 3 hours.
Last you serve it with a pan.
Chef Owen:
First you stuff it with ham.
Next you put it in the oven at 9 degrees.
Then you cook it for 10 hours.
Last you serve it with chicken.
Chef Lizzy:
First you stuff it with balloons.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees.
Then you cook it for 2 hours.
Last you serve it with raw fish.
Chef Max:
First you stuff it with corn.
Next you put it in the oven at 21 degrees.
Then you cook it for 22 hours.
Last you serve it with hamburgers.
Chef Jacob:
First you stuff it with barbies.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees.
Then you cook it for 1 hour.
Last you serve it with cotton candy.
Chef Geneva:
First you stuff it with chicken.
Next you put it in the oven at 7 degrees.
Then you cook it for 2 hours.
Last you serve it with cake.
Chef Oliver:
First you stuff it with water.
Next you put it in the oven at 41 degrees.
Then you cook it for 100 hours.
Last you serve it with crayons.
Chef Scott:
First you stuff it with tomatoes.
Next you put it in the oven at 1000 degrees.
Then you cook it for 2000 hours.
Last you serve it with lemons.
Chef Harleigh:
First you stuff it with a pan.
Next you put it in the oven at 1000 degrees.
Then you cook it for 3000 hours.
Last you serve it with chicken.
Chef Milo:
First you stuff it with water.
Next you put it in the oven at 200 degrees.
Then you cook it for 1000 hours.
Last you serve it with teeth.
Chef Carsyn:
First you stuff it with feathers.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 5 hours.
Last you serve it with carrots.
Chef Kayleb:
First you stuff it with apples.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees.
Then you cook it for 3 hours.
Last you serve it with broccoli.
Chef Ercilia:
First you stuff it with vegetables.
Next you put it in the oven at 30 degrees.
Then you cook it for 100 hours.
Last you serve it with pencils.
Chef Brinley:
First you stuff it with sausage.
Next you put it in the oven at 2 degrees.
Then you cook it for 4 hours.
Last you serve it with apples.
Chef Carley:
First you stuff it with wings.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree.
Then you cook it for 4 hours.
Last you serve it with chicken.
From Mrs. Rasmussen's class
How to Cook a Turkey!
By: Mrs. Rasmussen’s Kindergarten Class
By Chef Quade Robinson
First you stuff it with pepper.
Next you put it in the oven at 30 degrees
Then you cook it for 55 hours
Last you serve it with a platter.
By Chef Lennon Claussen
First you stuff it with ranch.
Next you put it in the oven at 52 degrees
Then you cook it for 1 hour.
Last you serve it with a pan.
By Chef Claire Wilke
First you stuff it with meat.
Next you put it in the oven at 10 degrees
Then you cook it for 11 hours
Last you serve it with a pan.
By Chef Bryce Burg
First you stuff it with meat.
Next you put it in the oven at 15 degrees
Then you cook it for 5 hours
Last you serve it with a pan.
By Chef Molly Schuler
First you stuff it with pepper.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees
Then you cook it for 5 hours
Last you serve it with salad.
By Chef Easton Conrad
First you stuff it with chicken.
Next you put it in the oven at 40100 degrees
Then you cook it for 31 hours
Last you serve it with a T-Rex.
By Chef Elidey Martinez
First you stuff it with stuffing.
Next you put it in the oven at 80 degrees
Then you cook it for 80 hours
Last you serve it with a plate.
By Chef Arthur Dyer
First you stuff it with paper.
Next you put it in the oven at 5 degrees
Then you cook it for 5 hours
Last you serve it with potatoes.
By Chef Elizabeth Amdor
First you stuff it with fuzz.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees
Then you cook it for 10 hours
Last you serve it with a plate.
By Chef Cecilia Cose
First you stuff it with jewels
Next you put it in the oven at 4 degrees
Then you cook it for 11 hours
Last you serve it with salad.
By Chef Olivia Ross
First you stuff it with fries.
Next you put it in the oven at 6 degrees
Then you cook it for 21 hours
Last you serve it with a pan.
By Chef Aiden Lilienthal
First you stuff it with gravy
Next you put it in the oven at 20 degrees
Then you cook it for 4 hours
Last you serve it with a plate.
By Chef Piper Hatley
First you stuff it with stuffing.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees
Then you cook it for 4 hours
Last you serve it with a big plate.
By Chef Addi Frederiksen
First you stuff it with pepper.
Next you put it in the oven at 399 degrees
Then you cook it for 111111 hours
Last you serve it with a blanket.
By Chef Asher Fewson
First you stuff it with a spatula.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees
Then you cook it for 4 hours
Last you serve it with a pan.
By Chef Mattie Northwick
First you stuff it with meat.
Next you put it in the oven at 35 degrees
Then you cook it for 14 hours
Last you serve it with a plate.
By Chef Jameson Rucker
First you stuff it with Bear Traps.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees
Then you cook it for 100 hours
Last you serve it with an oven.
By Chef Addison Webb
First you stuff it with toys.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees
Then you cook it for 100 hours
Last you serve it with a plate.
By Chef Talon Brown
First you stuff it with an oven.
Next you put it in the oven at 3 degrees
Then you cook it for 41 hours
Last you serve it with cutting.
By Chef Noah Embree
First you stuff it with whipped cream.
Next you put it in the oven at 100 degrees
Then you cook it for 99 hours
Last you serve it with scissors.
By Chef Jace Mills
First you stuff it with salad.
Next you put it in the oven at 6 degrees
Then you cook it for 6 hours
Last you serve it with chicken.
By Chef Briar Begley
First you stuff it with blood
Next you put it in the oven at 10 degrees
Then you cook it for 11 hours
Last you serve it with people.
By Chef Angela
First you stuff it with ice cream.
Next you put it in the oven at 1 degree
Then you cook it for 4 hours
Last you serve it with pie.
From Mrs. Mosier's class
Avangalign Silence
First, you stuff it with pizza.
Next, you put it in the oven at 5 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 6 hours.
Last, you serve it with eggs.
Kassandra Ozuna
First, you stuff it with cheese.
Next, you put it in the oven at 145 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 5 hours.
Last, you serve it with ramen noodles and pizza.
Jacob Beall
First, you stuff it with bubblegum.
Next,you put it in the oven at 900 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 9 hours.
Last, you serve it with a fork.
Kenzie Jessen
First, you stuff it with salt.
Next, you put it in the oven at 10 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 12 hours.
Last, you serve it with mac and cheese.
Rayleigh Smith
First.. you stuff it with mac and cheese.
Next, you put it in the oven at 100 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 100 hours.
Last, you serve it with spaghetti.
Korra Meek
First, you stuff it with meat.
Next, you put it in the oven at 60 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 5 hours.
Last, you serve it with lettuce.
Myesam Rax
First, you stuff it with fish.
Next, you put it in the oven at 1 degrees.
Then, you cook it for 5 hours.
Last, you serve it with turkey.
From Mrs. Bartz's class
Alexis - First, is cook it in the oven. Put it in the stove for a couple hours. We put it in there for one second and then in the smoker for 3 hours. Then it's done. Then put like a little poker in it to tell when it's done.
Ashton - First put it in the oven for 100 minutes. Now get it out. Cut it and eat it.
Audrey - First, that's kind of hard. Put those string things on it first like my mom does. Then you fry it and it gets good and fried. You take it out of the oven and you only have to do that.
Avery - First, put the turkey in water and put some salt in it and put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Then you put it on the plates.
Carson - First, put it in the oven for 360 minutes. Then you put pepper on it. Eat it.
Chailey - You will need a turkey, a pot, and something hot to cook it. You should cook it until its warm enough to eat. Maybe if it was too hot you could cool it down somehow, and then when it's ready to eat you can eat it.
Gabrielle - Put it in the fridge and let it stay. And then you put it out of the fridge for Monday.
Izzy - You would use a oven and you would have to have a pan so it doesn't
accidently burn. You could probably cook it in the microwave. Then you would
have to turn whatever you use on so that it can burn it. Then everybody can make it once you are done and then cut it up so that everybody could have a piece.
Jericho - First, scrape the feathers off the turkey. Then put it in the oven for 12 minutes. You put it up on the plate and give it to people.
Lincoln - First season it and then turn the grill on. Then put it on. Let it cook for 50 minutes. Get it off of the grill and that's all.
Lucas - First, put it in the oven for 45 minutes. Then you take it out and eat.
Madilynn - First, grab a turkey from the turkey store. Put it in the hot oven for 3 seconds at 6 hot. And then take it out and then you're done.
Melanie - Put it in a grill for 6 minutes. And then take it off and put it in the microwave for 6 minutes. Go rest after that. And then you take it out and then that's it.