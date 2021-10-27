At the Atlantic Rotary Club meeting on Oct. 19, several Rotarians were recognized as becoming Paul Harris Fellows. The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who have contributions of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. Dolly Bergmann, Foundation Chair person of the Atlantic Rotary Club made the presentations to the Rotarians.
This honor was established in 1957 to show appreciation for contributions that support the Rotary Foundation Fund, and Polio Plus.
Also recognized were Rotarians that became Multiple Paul Harris Fellows. This is accomplished when an individual gives additional gifts of $1,000 or more to the Rotary Foundation Fund and, Polio Plus. These gifts are made over a period of time or as a onetime gift.
Rotarians reaching the Paul Harris level of giving $1,000 to the Rotary foundation are Charles Bechtold, Kate Olson and Kent Hanson. All received a Paul Harris pin and certificate to display in their office or at home.
Paul Harris plus 1 is those that have given $2,000 to the foundation. Those reaching this level were Chad Williams, Haley Kickland, Don Sonntag, Ted Robinson, John McCurdy, Bill Saluk, Jennifer Plumb and Barry Reid. They received a pin with one sapphire in it.
Dolly Bergmann and Dave Chase reached Paul Harris plus 2, that is a contribution of $3,000 to the foundation. The pin they received has two sapphires in it.