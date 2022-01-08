AUDUBON - A good way to get rid of the chill of winter is with a bowl of soup.
In the Audubon area, there will be two opportunities coming up next weekend, and besides helping you warm up, both will benefit a local cause.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Audubon County Crimestoppers Soup Supper will be held at the Memorial Building in Audubon. Soup will be served from 5-7 p.m. Soups available include chili, oyster and vegetable beef. Sandwiches, bars and drinks are also available.
Funds go to Audubon Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers is a community program that helps people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. Often managed by non-profit groups or the police, it operates separately from the emergency telephone number system or other standard methods of contacting police.
The cost is $10 for adults, ages 12 and under are $5 and preschoolers are free. Parents are encouraged to bring the kids, Crime Dog McGruff will be making an appearance.
Still a little chilly? On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Knights of Columbus Soup Challenge will be held at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $6, kids 5-12 are $3, kids under 5 are free.
The event is a soup contest and fund raiser for the Audubon Recreation Center project. You can bring a crock of soup and participate, or just come in to sample all the soups and vote for your favorite. Voting is done by dropping $1 in a tip can at your favorite soup.
The top three soups - getting the most tips - will get to take their tips home. The other tips will be donated to the Knights of Columbus Persons with Intellectual Disabilities fund.
If you are going to bring soup, contact Steve Brinkman at 712-249-6525, or email him at steve.brinkman@plantpioneer.com.
Also on Saturday, Jan. 15, Steele McLaren is hosting a "Pay It Forward" fundraiser for Huxon Kirchhoff, who was born at 33 weeks on Oct. 6 with myofibromatosis and has been in the NICU. The pancake man will be flipping pancakes at a pancake dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. The meal is available for a free will donation.
All proceeds will go directly to Huxon's parents, Cody and Abbie, to help with expenses. The fundraiser is sponsored by the First Church of Christ.