ATLANTIC — Pro-rodeo is coming to Atlantic this summer, complete with all of the events, from bulls to broncs, thanks to an Oklahoma cowboy, Cord McCoy, who has special memories of Atlantic and the Cass County Community Center.
McCoy might be best known for being a second place finisher on the Amazing Race with his brother, Jet McCoy, but during a press conference at the community center he said he had fond memories of the community center.
“I got married less than 30 feet from here,” he said. McCoy is married to Sara Best McCoy, whose family is from Brayton.
“My daddy was raised in southwest Iowa, and I’m married to a beautiful Iowa girl, so this has always been like a second home to me,” said McCoy, a retired bull rider-turned-bucking bull producer. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to return to my wife’s old stomping grounds, to be around family and to put on a PRCA rodeo in Atlantic.”
In 2021, he teamed with his wife, the former Sara Best, and Joe Waln, a third-generation South Dakota stock contractor, to create McCoy Rodeo, which is based in Lane, Oklahoma.
McCoy said he looks forward to coming to the PRCA rodeo in Atlantic, coming up on June 3-4 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. There will be two performances, one on Friday and one on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale May 3, at www.mccoyrodeo.com for $15 each.
McCoy said he had talked with the groundskeeper at the fairgrounds and the rodeo will be held at the horse arena.
The rodeo will include bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. He said they will be adding breakaway roping, which is becoming popular with women in rodeo.
Rodeo participants will come from all over — and tend to spend a lot of time on the road going from rodeo to rodeo, trying to earn points towards the finals rodeo. Iowa is part of the Great Lakes circuit, which includes Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and more.
McCoy is also involved in providing some of the other participants for the rodeos — bucking bulls and performance horses, adding it was important to have the best bulls and horses.
“It’s rodeo time, and we are so excited to come to town,” McCoy said, “We’ll have a whole new arena set up there. See y’all there.”