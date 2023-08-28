CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council partnered with the Healthy Cass County Coalition and other community organizations to host their second annual Family Fun Day at the 2023 Cass County Fair.
On Saturday, July 29, the fairgrounds were full of family activities from noon-4 p.m. , including water fights, a duck pond, a garden story walk, hands-on S.T.E.M. activities, a book walk, yard games and more! Each station earned a stamp on a prize card that rewarded the family with a food voucher provided by the Family Crisis Support Network.
The council appreciates all the participating organizations for making the day a huge success: Healthy Cass County, Shift ATL/Sunnyside Range, Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Atlantic Fire Department, Atlantic Public Library, Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services, Cass County Master Gardeners, Cass County ISU Extension, Cass County Farm Bureau, Iowa Learning Farms, Cass County 4-H and Iowa Corn.
The Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Healthy Cass County loved seeing families enjoy some time together at the Cass County Fair while gathering ideas for activities that can be done at home, at school and out in the community as a family. The council also reminds people that child abuse is preventable, and everyone can play a part in creating safe, healthy, and nurturing environments for kids in our local communities. We cannot wait for next year to do it all over again!
For more information and updates about the Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council, visit @CassCountyChildAbusePreventionCouncil on Facebook. For more information on local health and wellness events, resources, and partnerships follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.