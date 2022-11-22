AUDUBON - Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning are among the school districts that will benefit from a program that gives Iowa school districts grants for just under $400,000 to buy electric buses. In Iowa, the grants will help districts buy 28 electric school buses as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean Bus Program.”

