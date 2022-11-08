AUDUBON - He’s the biggest bull you’ll probably ever see - the world’s largest bull; a former “Super-Bull,” and star in a SuperBowl commercial and his live namesake was this year’s Biggest Bull contest winner at the Iowa State Fair - and this year he’ll have a Lighted Parade named in his honor as well.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos