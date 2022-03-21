ANITA – One person was injured in a two vehicle crash that also resulted in a field fire early Sunday.
The accident occurred at about 4 a.m. on Sunday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 68.5 mile marker in Cass County.
A Volvo and a Jeep were involved. The Jeep went off the road into the ditch and caught fire, and the fire spread to an adjacent field. The driver of the Volvo sustained a head injury while the Jeep’s driver escaped without injury prior to firefighters arrival.
Responders from Anita and Wiota, as well as Cass EMS and deputies from the Cass County Sheriffs office responded to the accident.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the driver of the Volvo was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Area fire fighters were also called out to a number of grassfires on Sunday.
Information from the U-S Drought Monitor on March 15 showed 16-counties in south-central Iowa considered under normal moisture conditions.