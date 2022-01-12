The Atlantic Public Library is hosting a Craft Supply Exchange. It is similar to the used book sale but with craft supplies instead of books. Donations of yarn, scrapbook paper, ribbon, patterns, and any other type of craft supply will be accepted through Thursday, Jan. 13. Everyone who donates will receive a ticket to shop the sale. If you donate about three bags worth of supplies, you’ll get three tickets to shop for new supplies. The craft exchange will be open Monday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone may shop the craft supply exchange for $3 per bag. Those who have donation tickets may also shop early on Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Every Wednesday in January, the library hosts a free Classic Movie Matinee at 2 p.m. Titles of movies for each week are available at the library. All ages welcome.
Folks who play Magic the Gathering are welcome to bring decks and supplies to play at the library the first and third Tuesdays of each month. It is casual play (no set style) but we have many ages and abilities who like to play. The next session is Tuesday, Jan. 18 4-6 p.m. This one will be held upstairs due to the Craft Supply Exchange.
Looking ahead: we are starting a new social club called VIP Connections. We will meet every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to noon beginning Feb. 1. Some weeks we’ll have a short presentation or health screening. Some weeks we may play some games. Some weeks we may just drink coffee and chat. Anyone is welcome to join us. Come for the coffee. Stay for the VIP Connections.
Questions on programs please contact library director Michelle Andersen at 243-5466.