Relay For Life Tractor Ride

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Last year’s Relay For Life Tractor Ride was postponed from an earlier date, and featured six tractors. The ride traveled from Atlantic to Elk Horn to Marne, and started at the Cass County Fairgrounds. This year’s ride will be held on June 10 .

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Relay For Life Tractor Ride will be held on June 10, and individuals will be riding in memory of Gail Lange this year.

