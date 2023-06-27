On June 4 the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist Church. The Secretary’s report and treasures report was read and approved. Roll call was “What is your favorite animal to see at the zoo?” We started off the meeting by talking about some old business, we talked about spreading mulch at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab. We then talked about some new business, we talked about sign-ups for the Cass County Fair, preparing for a successful fair, and volunteers needed to work at the 4-H food stand during the fair. We also had six presentations that were given by Mia Klower- How to make a Carpender Bench, David Retallic- How to make a Carpender Bench, Braden Carlson- How to make Oreo-fluff, Conner Mumm- How to do wood burning, Elizabeth Anderson- What photography is, and Sophia Retallic- How to sing Happy Birthday in sign language.
Bear Grove Blazers Meeting Notes
Laura Bacon
