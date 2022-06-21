Daughters of the American Revolution 125 anniversary

ATLANTIC - The Council Bluffs Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their 125th anniversary as a chapter Saturday, June 18, at the A.R.I.S.E. building (the old armory). The Council Bluffs Chapter, NSDAR, was organized on June 26, 1897, only seven years after the NSDAR was organized and six years after the Iowa DAR. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, April 25, 1897, “The Council Bluffs Chapter will join one of the most progressive and aristocratic organizations in the United States.” Today the Council Bluffs Chapter comprises the area of Cass, Harrison, and Pottawattamie Counties.
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has over 180,000 members with approximately 3,000 chapters in all 50 states and 13 foreign countries. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and activities for children, and programs for new immigrants. For more information about DAR and its programs visit www.dar.org .
Twelve charter members, led by Regent Isabel Patterson (Mrs. Samuel Entyre), are celebrated around the room with gold place settings to honor their 12 Charter members. A life-sized manikin dressed as a DAR member of the time watched over the proceedings. Displays included photos, history exhibit, and a loop video of the history of the chapter. Featured guests included several past Iowa Chapter Regents and State Officers, and members from other chapters throughout the state, as well as the State Regent of Nebraska, Marcia Shavlik who grew up in Avoca, and the Regents and members of the Major Isaac Sadler La Belle Vue and Mary Catherine Goddard Chapters in Omaha, and other Nebraska Officers, as well as Steve Livengood, President of A.R.I.S.E., and the Honorable Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett.