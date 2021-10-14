Questers Host State Convention

Iowa Questers State Convention was held in Atlantic on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2. The event, which drew approximately 100 visitors was hosted by local chapters Nishna Valley #535, Franklin H. Whitney #962 and Calendar Girls #1254 of Red Oak.
Registration was held at the American Legion Memorial Building (Armory) on Friday afternoon. A reception for State President, Connie Cooper,was hosted there that evening.
Tours offered for the event were the homes of Roland and Sandy Landsness,Warren and Amy Roland, Bev Kleen and her doll collection. Also tours were available at Rock Island Depot, Hitchcock House at Lewis and Cass County Museum at Griswold.
Saturday events were held at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Theme for the convention was "'Rails for Freedom." Speakers were Colleen Wilber "Riders on the Orphan Train," junior division 2021 National History Day winners "The Hello Glrls", and Dana Kunze "'Secrets of the Underground Railroad."
The purpose of Questers is to educate by research and study of antiques and to donate funds to the preservation and restorations of artifacts,existing memorials, historic buildings, landmarks, and educational purposes.