Atlantic Lions Scholarships
(photo contributed)

The Atlantic Lions Club awarded four $500 scholarships at Atlantic High School Senior Night May 11. Applicants completed an essay on why service is important and participated in 20 minute interviews with the scholarship committee. Alex Sampson, Cooper Jipsen, Amber Niklasen and Koby Namanny (pictured from left to right) were selected. Atlantic Lions Club is an affiliate of Lions Club International. Meetings are the Fourth Tuesday of each month at Farmers Walnut Street Diner, 319 Walnut Street in Atlantic. A meal is served and a program presented. Anyone who would like information on Atlantic Lions Club and the many ways they give back to our communities, or is interested in becoming a member, contact Lions Club President Deb Schuler at 243-4444 or 249-4321, Vice President Alan Ladd at 785-706-8178, or Membership Chair Leon Hodges at 243-2323.

Tags

Trending Food Videos