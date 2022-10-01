Ribbon cutting at Eternity Church, Sept. 21

The ribbon is being cut by Reggie Gullings, along with his wife, Alina and their three children, Dorothy, Asher and Lauren.

AUDUBON — A ribbon cutting was held Sept. 21, at the new location of Eternity Church across from Audubon County Memorial Hospital on 514 Pacific Ave in Audubon. They are a sister church to the Eternity Church in Clive. Their newly renovated campus was open for viewing at the ribbon cutting event.

