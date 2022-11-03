Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy early...isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

