Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with Roland Funeral Service

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassador’s were hosted by Roland Funeral Service on Thursday, Sept. 7. Roland Funeral Service is celebrating 104 years of business and debuting a few improvements.
Heidi Roland-Hinman, co-owner, shared with the Ambassadors the rich history of Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic. In 1919, Burdette Roland became employed as the Funeral Director and Embalmer for Peacock & Baxter Furniture and Undertaking Company that was located at 315 Chestnut Street in Downtown Atlantic. In 1922, when Burdette bought into the business, the business name changed to Roland-Peacock and Baxter. The business remained on main street until 1926 when Burdette purchased property at Fifth and Elm streets and moved a house to make room for what is now the Roland Funeral Home. Since that move, the Rolands Family and staff have continued the tradition of serving Cass County and the surrounding communities with a personal and meaningful approach to creating a loved one’s final tribute.
Many aspects of the Roland Funeral Service building have stayed the same, but recently the family has added a few physical improvements to the property including a new sign out front and surfacing the North parking lot.
Roland Funeral Service is located at 204 E 5th Street in Atlantic.
For more information about the business, call 712-243-5492 or visit their website at www.rolandfuneralservice.com