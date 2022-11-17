Approximately $36,600 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

(photo contributed)

Cass County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members pictured include (front row from left to right): Kristi Burg, Chair; Gaylord Schelling, Vice Chair; Stacey Goodman, Foundation Director; Sandy Bierbaum; (back row from left to right) Mike Tibken; Justin D. Hockenberry; and Sue Hunt, Secretary/Treasurer.

 (photo contributed)

The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $36,600 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24 years.

