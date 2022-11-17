Approximately $36,600 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $36,600 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2022 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed more than $2.6 million in grants and scholarships over the past 24 years.
