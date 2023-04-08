Emergency

Red Emergency Lights

ATLANTIC — An 8-year-old boy sustained only a minor injury after driving into the side of a truck early Friday afternoon according to Sergeant Caleb Smith of the Atlantic Police Department.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

