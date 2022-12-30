Audubon County Community Foundation celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients

At its second annual grant celebration event, the Audubon County Community Foundation honored 11 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. These honorees included grant recipients from both Spring and Fall 2022 grant cycles who were awarded a collective sum of $186,985.
Throughout 2022, the Foundation received a total of 19 grant applications from community organizations, with more than $400,000 requested. As a part of its two grant cycles, the Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $186,985 to 14 of these 19 applications.
“In 2022, we’ve been able to fund a wide array of projects and programs,” said Board Chair Steven B. Hansen. “Grants were awarded to support construction and renovation, recreational opportunities, and many more projects that will have a positive effect on our community members—both young and old. We’re proud of the impact of the Foundation, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to celebrate the important work of these organizations throughout Audubon County.”
Each year, the Audubon County Community Foundation holds two grant cycles with the objective of funding projects that will have a lasting impact in the county.
“Since the Foundation was established in 1997, it has infused more than $2.8 million in grants and scholarships to support organizations and individuals across the county,” said Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp. “This speaks to the generous, philanthropic spirit of our communities. With the support of our donors, charitable funds allocated through the community foundation, and our participation in the County Endowment Fund Program, we can continue to invest valuable resources back into projects and initiatives throughout Audubon County.”
The Audubon County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. Each year it receives funds from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. The spring cycle of grants is made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Foundation’s fall grant cycle is made possible through the generosity of donors to the Audubon County Community Foundation. The Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Advisory board members of the Audubon County Community Foundation are Chair, Steven B. Hansen of Audubon; Vice Chair, Pat Kaiser of Audubon; Secretary/Treasurer, Megan Wagner of Audubon; Gina Benton of Exira; Dr. Bob Blomme, DVM of Audubon; Travis Nelson of Exira; and Donna Olson of Kimballton.
Following are the spring 2022 Grant Recipients, the project the grant funds will be used for, and the amount of the grant funds received: Audubon County Agricultural Society, Audio/Sound Systems Improvements, $8,000; Audubon County Historical Society, Exira Museum Displays, $4,700; Audubon Recreation Center Gymnasium Expansion, $25,000; Exira Community Club, New AC Unit and Furnaces, $35,194; Exira Public library, PLAY Interactive Touch Table, $7,075;Friendship Home, Memory Care Ceiling Replacement, $9,000 and The Children's Nest, Staff work area improvements, $9,000.
Following are the fall 2022 Grant Recipients, the project the grant funds will be used for, and the amount of the grant funds received: Albert the Bull Committee, Operation Penny Machine, $1,000; Audubon County Agricultural Society, Chair and Carriers, $7,000; Audubon County Hospital Foundation, ACMH Surgical Lights and Boom, $16,320; Exira Lons Club, Lions Club and Park Equipment, $2,950; Friendship Home, Lower Dining Area Air Conditioning, $20,880; Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Girl Scout Tree Promise- Audubon County, $1,000; and tThe Children's Nest, staff kitchenette and work area improvements. $4,000.