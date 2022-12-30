Audubon County Community Foundation celebrates 2022 Grant Recipients

(photo contributed)

Pictured are Foundation board members and representatives of Audubon County organizations who received grants from the Audubon County Community Foundation. (first row Left to Right); Amy Madsen – Friendship Home; Jessica Andersen – Friendship Home; Megan Wagner – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member, Secretary/Treasurer; Jolene Burns – Audubon County Hospital Foundation Board; Gina Benton – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member; (second Row); Steven B. Hansen – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member, Chair; Donna Olson – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member; Daniel Bierbrodt – Audubon County Hospital Foundation, Audubon Recreation Foundation; Pat Kaiser – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member, Vice Chair; Sara Slater – Albert the Bull Committee; Janet Collins – Audubon County Historical Society; Cindy Carter – Audubon County Historical Society; (third Row); Doug Olsen – Audubon Recreation Foundation; Dennis Carter – Audubon County Historical Society; Greg Jensen – Audubon County Agricultural Society; Bob Blomme, DVM – Audubon County Community Foundation Board Member; Trey Kellner – Audubon Recreation Foundation

 (photo contributed)

At its second annual grant celebration event, the Audubon County Community Foundation honored 11 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. These honorees included grant recipients from both Spring and Fall 2022 grant cycles who were awarded a collective sum of $186,985.

