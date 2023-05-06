Four Atlantic chapters of Beta Sigma Phi met Wednesday, April 26 at the Elks Lodge to celebrate the 94th anniversary of its founding. The International theme for 2022-2023, “Friends at Your Fingertips,” was used for the evening’s activities. Around 30 members found nail kits, nail polish, and a decorated hand cookie at each place setting. Meredith Fanton of Lyman playing her harp for the evening’s entertainment. The dinner buffet consisted of “fingerfoods.”