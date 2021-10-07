The 26th biannual Halloween Hike, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, as you follow a trail where you meet the Lorax, his friends like Brown Barbaloots, Humming Fish and Truffula Trees! Starting at 7 p.m., small groups will depart from the Camblin Addition of Sunnyside Park every 10 minutes. The last group will depart at 8:20 p.m. and all hikers are welcome to enjoy free tasty treats and warm drinks after their hike. It is not our intent to scare or frighten anyone, but to educate and entertain people of all ages! Pre-registration is required for this free event, please call 712-769-2372 or email lkanning@casscoia.us to make your reservations. If you leave a message -leave name, phone number, how many is in your group and what time you wish to depart on the hike! This hike is sponsored by the Cass County Conservation Board.

