Iowa Connections Academy, one of Iowa’s most experienced tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12, honored the school’s 100 graduating high school seniors on May 14. The school’s graduates were able to celebrate in person for the first time in three years, with school administrators, teachers and family members in attendance to cheer them on. Graduation speakers included Iowa Connections Academy students and administration members.
Iowa Connections Academy’s Class of 2022 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across Iowa, including Ankeny, Sioux City and more, who experienced a high-quality education unhindered by interruptions despite several challenging years. Among the graduating class, 40% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 25% plan to enter the work force and 23% plan to take a gap year.
Among the graduates is Benjamin Majeski, President of the National Honors Society and Ankeny resident, who plans to attend two-year college and major in Business after graduation. Ben is also an active volunteer member in his church and a lifeguard at his local fitness center. “I really enjoy the flexibility and freedom this school allows me,” says Mejeski. “I appreciate the ability to learn on my own time and take breaks when needed.”
“Despite spending the majority of their high school career during the pandemic, this graduating class has demonstrated an exceptional degree of strength and resilience,” said Dr. James Brauer, principal at Iowa Connections Academy. “I am confident in these graduates’ future success and ability to achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves. I look forward to hearing where their journeys lead them.”
Iowa Connections Academy currently serves approximately 800 students in grades K-12 across Iowa, with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today’s modern world. The school’s teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom, highlighting the importance of developing meaningful connections with both students and their families. Flexible learning plans can be uniquely tailored based on a learner’s specific needs.
At Iowa Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that facilitates ownership of their individual and unique educational journey. Those who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
About Iowa Connections Academy
Iowa Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. First opened in 2012 and operating in partnership with CAM Community School District, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit the school’s website.