Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors welcome RELIC

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors met to celebrate the opening of a new downtown business, RELIC, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ambassadors also had the opportunity to meet with the owner and learn more about what went into the process of opening.
Darrin Kimball, owner of RELIC, took the time to share about what inspired him to open a high-end antique shop in the community, as well as what it took to reach his goals. A Brayton native, Kimball has had a wide variety of experiences in the design field after traveling the globe and working for different businesses. Kimball also had the opportunity to work for another high-end antique shop in San Francisco, named Loved to Death, which was even featured in a television series. After choosing to retire and move back to the area, Kimball knew that he still needed to stay busy. His previous experience with different antique shops helped inspire the contents and idea of RELIC.
Kimball is excited to watch his business and customer base continue to expand, as sales are increasing each day. He stays busy bringing in different vendors and coordinating with the existing 25 to change out inventory displays weekly. RELIC offers a selection of unique items such as traditional antiques, TrUe JuNk candle line, the Old School Barber, and Midwest Mable clothing line. Kimball’s main focus is to not only grow his business, but to also help grow Downtown Atlantic, by partnering with other Atlantic businesses for different events.
RELIC is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information regarding the business, visit their Facebook page, RELIC – Atlantic, or call 712-249-5742. RELIC is located at 401 Chestnut Street in Atlantic.