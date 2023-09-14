Mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

Atlantic’s Mayor Grace Garrett gets ready to sign a proclamation for Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Atlantic is one of several communities in the area which is the home for members of the Council Bluffs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which includes the counties of Pottawattamie, Harrison and Cass.
The weeklong commemoration of America’s most important document is one of our country’s least known official observances. Our Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties and freedom, and to ensure those inalienable rights to every American. The United States of America functions as a Republic under the Constitution, which is the oldest document still in active use that outlines the self-government of a people. This landmark idea that men had the inalienable right as individuals to be free and live their lives under their own governance was the impetus of the American Revolution. Today, the Constitution stands as an icon of freedom for people around the world.
The tradition of celebrating the Constitution was started many years ago by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The aims of the celebration are to (1) emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity; (2) inform the people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life; and (3) encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has over 180,000 members with approximately 3,000 chapters in all 50 states and 13 foreign countries. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and activities for children, and also programs for new immigrants. For more information about DAR and its programs visit www.dar.org .