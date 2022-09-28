ATLANTIC — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) welcomes Aaron Koontz as a Grants Specialist. He will work with SWIPCO housing programs to ensure that the agency and the communities it serves are doing what needs to be done per grant regulations. He will help clients navigate through rules and procedures and application paperwork.
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
