The Atlantic Public Library, in cooperation with Atlantic Parks and Recreation and Cass County Conservation, will be hosting a wildflower planting event on Thursday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Schildberg Recreation Area.
"We will plant native wildflowers that support bees and other pollinators living in the region of Southwest Iowa. After the planting event, all participants will receive a wildflower seed packet to take home and plant," organizers said. " We are pleased to offer this event as part of the nationwide #PlantWildflowers campaign that highlights the critical role bees and other pollinators play in healthy ecosystems. HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and PBS Nature launched the campaign to encourage communities across the United States to better understand the importance of native bees and other pollinators and to create new pollinator habitats where pollinators can thrive."
Starting June 1st, the Atlantic Public Library will have additional programs and activities for families to participate in. Check the library’s calendar of events at www.atlantic.lib.ia.us for more information.
The Atlantic Public Library connects the community to information, resources, and each other in order to spark ideas and new connections.