Intro to Turkey Hunting program set for March 18

The Cass County Conservation Board (CCCB) will be hosting an “Intro to Turkey Hunting” program, Saturday March 18 at 10 a.m. at the Outdoor Classroom shelter, located at 76977 Tucson Road, Massena. This program will focus on “Becoming a Turkey Hunter." CCCB employees will talk about scouting, calling, and equipment needed as well as different techniques and equipment used by successful turkey hunters. This program will be great for someone who wants to start turkey hunting or those with more experience. The CCCB will have examples of calls, decoys, blinds and other tools used in the turkey woods. Once again there will be a drawing for a prize at the end of the event.

Tags