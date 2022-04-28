Carson Anderson received National recognition

Carson Anderson, a student at Iowa Central Community College in in Fort Dodge, has been involved with a group called Professional Agriculture Students (PAS). This group is similar to FFA chapters that are found in high schools all across the country, but for college students. This group is perfect for those looking to learn more about agriculture and compete against other colleges across Iowa and the United States.
This past February, Carson competed at the Iowa PAS State Conference as an individual Precision Ag Specialist. There were three components to the contest: written exam, software project, and hardware installation. Software proved to be the most important for Anderson, as he used a program called sms advanced, to create Field Boundary, Soil Sampling Data Points, Variable Rate Lime Map, and Harvest Data from the Iowa Central College farm. All of his efforts paid off handsomely, as Anderson took home first place in the state in the Precision Ag Specialist Group. Carson had punched his ticket to national competition in Bloomington, Minn.
Anderson’s goal going into national competition was to get on stage, which would require him to place in the top three competitors. The National PAS Conference followed a similar format to the state level competition, with a written exam, software project, and a hardware installation. Carson achieved his goal and then some: He received First Place In Precision Agriculture Specialist at 2022 National PAS Conference. Anderson would like to extend his appreciation to his family and friends for all the support, as well as his PAS advisor and Professor Mike Richards for everything he has done not only for Carson, but the Iowa Central Agriculture program.
Carson is the son of Andy and Elizabeth Anderson of Elk Horn.