ATLANTIC — Don’t like the weather right now? Don’t worry, it’s probably going to change, and soon.
A snow storm was expected sweep parts of northern Nebraska and Iowa, with more than half-a-foot of snow predicted for some places heading into the weekend. Most of the precipitation was forecast for Friday, starting with rain, then mixing with snow overnight through early morning.
But today (Saturday) was expected to have partly sunny to sunny skies, a high of about 40 in Atlantic, going up to the low 50’s for Monday and near 60 for Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, a storm moving across the Rockies and upper Midwest was expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow in the most northern parts of Iowa. Winter weather advisories were issued for some counties near the warning area.
For Atlantic area residents, Sunday was expected to be sunny, with a high near 49; Sunday night mostly clear with a low around 28. Monday was forecast to be sunny as well, with a high near 53; Monday night partly cloudy with a low around 32.
By Tuesday, temperatures reach a high of 58 and Wednesday near 68.