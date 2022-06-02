Audubon Class of 2030 Makes Donation to Audubon Recreation Center "Raise the Gym" Project

AUDUBON - Each year the Audubon Elementary fourth grade class adopts animals from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb. Funds from animal adoptions help provide food and care for animals living at the zoo. This year Mrs. Nissen’s class adopted a snow leopard, and Mr. Christensen’s class adopted a gorilla.
For several years, Audubon State Bank has generously worked with fourth-grade classes on this project. The bank provides a loan to the students with the funds for the adoption. The fourth graders then raise the money to repay the loan by hosting a fundraiser for kindergarten through fourth-grade students at the elementary. This year’s class made and sold bookmarks and bracelets for the fundraiser.
The fourth graders raised enough money to pay back their loans and make a donation with the remaining amount. The class voted to donate the remaining $228 to the Raise the Gym project for the Audubon Recreation Center. Two additional donors matched their contribution, bringing the total donation to $500. The gift allows the Audubon Class of 2030 to be recognized on the donor wall, which will be installed upon completion of the Raise the Gym project.
The Audubon Recreation Center Foundation is a non-profit 501©3 organization. Funding for the Raise Gym Project has reached approximately 50% of the total project goal. Anyone interested in learning more about the project or interested in donating can contact the Audubon Recreation Center at audubonrec@gmail.com.