ESTHERVILLE — Iowa Lakes Community College recognizes students for their academic excellence. Valerie Newhouse, President of Iowa Lakes Community College, releases the 2021 Fall Honors List.
Locally, Noah Vandevanter, of Exira, was named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List contains students with a 3.25-grade point average to 3.99, and the President’s List showcases students who earn a 4.00 (A)average. The President’s List includes full-time students taking 12 credits or more and earning a grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
