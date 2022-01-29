Iowa State University Extension and Outreach awards winners named

Guthrie County - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, county offices in the southwest area announced award recipients for outstanding achievements in 2021.
Krista Downing, Guthrie County Program Coordinator and Mollie Clark, Guthrie County Youth Coordinator, received the Excellence in COVID Recovery award for developing and engaging partnerships that implemented innovation in programming. In the fall of 2020 and again in the fall of 2021, “Fall Feel Good” bags were delivered to 100 area farmers and 100 area small businesses. Items in the bag included resources for mental health such as; Iowa Concern magnets, stress balls, fidget toys, brain break games, exercise moves at a desk, healthy snacks, as well as a few other fun resources.
