Committee members say "thanks" for supporting the Annual Pancake Supper and Silent Auction

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Pancake Man grilled pancakes for the 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper held March 7 at the Cass County Community Center.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Cass County 4-H Endowment committee would like to say “thanks” to everyone who attended or donated to the Cass County 4-H Endowment during the Pancake Supper and Silent Auction on March 7. This was a record setting year of attendees and donations.

Tags