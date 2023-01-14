Audubon Knights of Columbus donate to Audubon Rec Center

The Knights of Columbus in Audubon held the first Soup Challenge Fund-raiser on Jan. 16, 2022. A great variety of soup was enjoyed by those who attended. The KCs donated $750 from the soup fund-raiser to the Audubon Rec Center for the new addition, Raise the Gym. Pictured is Marty Hanson of the Knights of Columbus presenting a check to Daniel Bierbrodt of the Audubon Rec Center.

AUDUBON — It’s year two of the Knights of Columbus Soup and Dessert Challenge at the Parish Center in Audubon, and there’s still time to pull together your favorite savory soup or sweet treat. Steve Brinkman of the Knights of Columbus, said he was the organizer for the event, intended to be a fun event for the whole community, not just the Catholics.

