ATLANTIC — It’s Coming!
Like tractors? Well, hundreds of them — part of WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride — will be rolling into Atlantic starting on Sunday. The tractor riders will come and go out of Atlantic visiting different communities, businesses and organizations along the way over three days, getting a chance to enjoy the ride and what there is to see along the way.
There will be groups of tractors taking off from the different locations at staggered times, to keep the ride going, with some starting as early as 7 or 7:30 a.m. and getting back to the fairgrounds around 5 p.m.
Bailey Smith of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce was happy to hear the ride was coming to Atlantic and bringing all the visitors.
“As the resting stop for this year’s experience, the Atlantic community can expect an influx of visitors in the evenings of June 19 — June 22,” chamber officials said.
“We’re always happy when people come to visit (Atlantic),” Smith said.
Tractors will register at the Cass County Community Center on Sunday, starting at noon, and the Atlantic FFA will be providing a concession stand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tractors will head out Monday for Cumberland, then travel to Griswold, with an afternoon stop at Muller Livestock before heading in to Atlantic again. Monday’s ride will be about 74 miles.
Brad Penton of the Cumberland Fire Department said the ride was coming to Cumberland on Monday. “Over 400 tractors are estimated to participate in the ride. The riders will be stopping at the fire station for a break and refreshments.”
On Tuesday, they head north out of Atlantic to Elk Horn before heading west to Avoca and the VanWall Equipment Store. Tuesday afternoon, they travel back into the Cass County Fairgrounds via Highway 83 and a stop at Dave’s Country Repair.
Tuesday’s ride is about 69.5 miles.
Wednesday the tractors to head out to Anita and CAM high school, then Wiota before heading back to the fairgrounds. “This 42 mile ride will take us by the Tune-up Inn, in Wiota, the home of the great Maynard Hansen, who we lost in 2021,” organizers said.
Frank Jones, a long time WHO tractor ride participant, said people liked to watch the tractors going by, and some would set up their tractors along the route for display, as well.