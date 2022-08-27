The Heritage House Guild Advisory Board, Jon Jordan, Kennedy Freund, and Gabby Johnson, held a “Red Coat” welcoming party for the new Guild members. Each new member walked the red carpet and received their red volunteer sweater. The new members are Delores Dent, Jan Highfill, Ann Lyons, Bev Martens, Marlys Steffens, Mary Strong,Betty Hickman, Dorothy Nelson, Helen Gearhart, Leon Hodges, Pat Lorenz, Helen Lindeman, Mary Cranston, Bev Schilling, Becky Osborn, and Sue Hunt. Jon Jordan welcomed everyone, read the purpose of the Guild from the by-laws, and recognized the new members. All 29 members that were present were treated to a luncheon. The next Guild meeting will be Sept. 20 at 9:30.
