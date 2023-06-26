ELK HORN — The Exira-EHK board approved an increase in pay for substitute teachers along with some other teaching and bus driving raises.
Substitute teachers will see an increase to $160/day. Non-certified state substitute pay will increase to $13 an hour.
Bus driver substitute pay will see an increase to $23 an hour, and activity trip pay will increase to $19 an hour.
The board also looked at and approved some resignations and hires for next year.
Resigning were Sara Mayes, middle and high school counselor; and Laura White, associate.
Hires included: Jeremy Blake, driver’s education teacher; McKinzie Bricker, middle and high school counselor; Julie Hansen, art teacher; Emily Harris, preschool teacher; Paul McKay, driver’s education teacher; Jarrod O’Donnell, driver’s education teacher and Pamela Parker, food service.