GRISWOLD — Chairs, strollers and blankets lined Main Street in Griswold as the 141st annual Old Soldier’s Reunion was held, with activities ranging from tractor rides on Friday morning, a Neon Run Friday evening and many more activities scheduled on Saturday, from a book sale to tours of the Lakin Child Development Center, and military weapons and equipment on display as well. The parade was held at 6 p.m. with the them of “Reunion Ignited,” and fire trucks from several area cities were on hand. There was definitely plenty of candy to throw out to the children who lined the parade route.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags