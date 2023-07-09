GRISWOLD — Chairs, strollers and blankets lined Main Street in Griswold as the 141st annual Old Soldier’s Reunion was held, with activities ranging from tractor rides on Friday morning, a Neon Run Friday evening and many more activities scheduled on Saturday, from a book sale to tours of the Lakin Child Development Center, and military weapons and equipment on display as well. The parade was held at 6 p.m. with the them of “Reunion Ignited,” and fire trucks from several area cities were on hand. There was definitely plenty of candy to throw out to the children who lined the parade route.
Reigniting the Reunion
Laura Bacon
