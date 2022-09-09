Audubon receives Low Income Housing Tax Credit

AUDUBON — Audubon is one of 11 communities across the state that will be sharing in a Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) award from the Iowa Finance Authority that Sara Slater of Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) says will bring vitally important housing to the community.

