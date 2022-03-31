Atlantic receives troop of year, popcorn sale awards

ATLANTIC — Atlantic Scouts were recognized this past weekend, receiving the Troop of the Year Award and top awards for popcorn sales.
The Troop of the Year Award goes to the Troop that has done an outstanding job in Scouting. Troop 54 participated in popcorn sales, camp card sales, the annual Investment in Character campaign, District and Council events, attended summer camp, collected food for the Atlantic Food Pantry during the annual Scouting for Food campaign, and all their leaders are fully trained. In 2021 they had 19 rank advancements, 87 merit badges were earned and they received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for outstanding volunteer service in the State of Iowa with their charter partner Elks Lodge #445.
For the 2021 popcorn campaign, the top selling Cub Scout was Chet Boysen from Atlantic Pack 53, selling $4,779. The top selling Boy Scout was Michael Hocamp from Troop 54 with a total of $3,725. Troop 54 also received recognition for being the top selling Troop in the District with a total of $11,914.
“Atlantic continues year after year to show amazing support to our Scouts, and we can’t thank everyone enough for helping these youth excel,” officials said.
The Troop has been busy since the start of the Scouting year, kicking off things with their annual 50 mile bike ride last September. Scouts sold pop at the drag races, attended the District Fall Camporee, went on a Troop campout at Little Sioux Scout Ranch, collected toys for the Joe Dirt Memorial, and have been on campouts to Swan Lake in Carroll and Yellow Smoke Park in Denison. They will help again with raising and lowering flags over Memorial Day weekend, and two more campouts are on the calendar before their journey to Many Point Scout Camp in Minnesota this July.
Their next event will be Scouting for Food, which will be held again this year in conjunction with the Friends of the Library shred day on April 9th from 9 to 11 a.m. Drive through the Atlantic library parking lot and drop off your shredables, then drop off a donation to the Atlantic food pantry. If you would like a Scout to come to your home and pick up a food donation, call Meyer & Gross Real Estate at 243-4100 to leave your name and address, and Scouts will stop between 9 and 11 a.m. to pick it up.