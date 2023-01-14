Staff at Guthrie County Extension and Outreach are hosting a Taco Charcuterie Board class, bringing people together to learn about the Spend Smart Eat Smart website and create a delicious treat to take home. Join us Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Guthrie County Extension & Outreach meeting room. During this session you will learn about tools on the Spend Smart Eat Smart website and get to prepare various recipes, such as various salsa’s, bean dip, seasoning and more, for your taco board that come directly off the website.

Tags

Trending Food Videos