DES MOINES — Perfect your pie baking skills with a Pie Basics Baking Class in The Kitchen on the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 19. Dianna Sheehy of Audubon has entered Iowa State Fair food competitions since 1975 and has been a judge for the past 15 years. In 1989, Sheehy received second place in the Crisco National Pie Championships representing Iowa.
