ATLANTIC - On Monday, Oct. 25 from noon-1 p.m. or 2-3 p.m. a “Make it OK in the Workplace Cass County” program will be held with lunch provided at the 12-1 p.m. session by the Atlantic Lions and Cass County Extension for those who RSVP by Oct. 21.
The sessions will be held at the Cass County Community, 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic.
The session is part of a “Make it Ok” campaign to reduce stigma by starting conversations about mental health.
The idea is to better understand what you can do to reduce the stigma; to feel more confident in talking openly about mental health, and helping staff and coworkers get the care and support they need.
Cass County identified Mental Health as the top health need on the Community Health Needs Assessment this Spring. Attend these presentations to #MakeitOK
Two sessions are being offered that day. Those interested are encouraged to choose the session that works best for them.
noon-1 p.m. (Lunch provided by Atlantic Lions and Cass County Extension for those who RSVP By Oct. 21) OR 2-3 p.m.
It’s open to anyone working in Cass County and it’s free.
Questions and to RSVP for lunch contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870.
To learn more about Make It OK visit www.makeitok.org/Iowa.
Masking and distancing appreciated.