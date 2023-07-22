Royal Gathering

(photo contributed)

(photo contributed)

Pictured (left to right) 2023 Audubon County Fair Queen, Sienna Albertsen, Reigning Iowa State Fair Queen, Mary Ann Fox and 2022 Audubon County Fair Queen, Jaci Christensen

 (photo contributed)

The reigning Iowa State Fair Queen Mary Ann Fox, of Mitchell County made a visit to the Audubon County Fair on Saturday. She toured the grounds with 2022 Audubon County Fair Queen and fellow ISF Queen contest contestant, Jaci Christensen, right; and the new 2023 Audubon County Fair Queen, Sienna Albertsen, left. Albertsen will compete in this year’s Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in early August.

