Last week I had the privilege of laying the foundation for us to talk about a deeply loved group of women in our community. We began a series sharing about Jinger Nelson, Jodie Knudsen, and Sherri Clark.
To recap briefly, our time together was a constant chatter of energy and honesty. It really was a surreal moment having these ladies sit across from me, for the purpose at hand. When I started this column, I didn’t have a set of planned out conversations I wanted to have. I just knew I wanted to write. So to have the chance to do something I love so much, with a group of women I admire so greatly - was a great moment for me! I mentioned it last week but Jinger was the daycare provider for myself and my two siblings. I feel like I knew so much about her and all of these ladies really. But so much of what I know is either from personal experience as a child or what I remember.
I know the way Jinger prepared and plated meals perfectly for us. I know, now, that she frowns upon elementary age kids walking down the middle of the street with our backpacks on the front of our bodies pretending we are in a marching band. She’s very into safety and such. I know that she would rally all of her sanity and take all of us all to the swimming pool and then to six west after. My adult mind barely understands this. I am sure she did this on a Friday because one would need an entire weekend to recoup. I know that she and her husband Bill didn’t hesitate when asked if they would be the legal guardians for my siblings should something happen to our parents. That alone speaks such volumes to the heart of Jinger (and Bill) Nelson. I know that we cried at my graduation, and wedding, and the first time she met Hallie. I know that her love knows no ends, and does not stop when you bust through those doors headed off to school for the first time. I know she cried too, along with my mama. I know that her hugs are endless and her heart, genuine.
I know that Jodie has dress-up days and every year has matching Christmas pajama days for her daycare kids. I know that her husband Mark is a fan favorite - choosing to spend his daily lunch break with a multitude of babes, clinging and clawing for his attention, to which he obliges. I know she too rallies the troops and takes walks to the library and park. It’s been said she wears out kitchen appliances faster than anyone her daughter knows, because she is constantly cooking an abundance of food and snacks. Food that is “absolutely delicious” according to my husband who spent many days running around being totally well behaved at Jodie’s. I know that the children that pass through her home are taugher the important balance of fun and respect. Kindness and compassion. She too taking trips to the pool and zoo - usually alongside Jinger and Sherri. I know her hugs are endless and her heart, genuine.
And Sherri - I still think about all the babes I see and hear when I think about the daily happenings at Sherri’s house. I know that Sherri has annual sleep-overs with her kids that they wildly look forward to. I know that she knows what blankie belongs to which sweet child, even if there are duplicates. I know that when talking with her, her heart and mind kept sparking important memories, precious children that she was recalling the longer she shared, and how the impact of time spent with so many children in our community is not lost on her. It’s not lost on any of them. I know that my nieces say, “We get to go to Sherri’s today” and everyday feels like a special event, not a required task. I know that her hugs are endless and her heart, genuine.
It’s not often that I feel totally sure of things, but that evening in my house I was sure that we could handle anything that would come our way. The amount of training, preparation, and preparedness between these ladies - we might as well let them manage the National Guard. The endless hours they are spending at nights and on the weekends to comply with state mandates and to continue their education for the safety of themselves and those in their care, is extensive. They do not just care between the hours of 7:30 - 5:00pm. When we say they are wholly committed, they are wholly committed.
I could go on and on about my and so many others personal feelings about these ladies (which we will continue to weave into the fibers of these columns), let's get to some of the questions and answers we discussed that night.
Each of these ladies started doing daycare 39 years ago and not all set out with it feeling like it was a calling on their life, but in my opinion, and theirs, it absolutely was a calling on their life, they just didn’t know it yet.
Whether they stumbled into daycare because they realized she could help other mamas who were working outside of the home, stay home with her own children, and also financially contribute to their family, or because as their maternity leave came to an end it ignited a flood of tears and the realization they could not leave their own baby, so it was time to get creative and resourceful. No matter the reason, these three ladies jumped both feet first into the world of in-home daycare, and haven’t looked back since. Well, haven’t looked back all that much anyway. They all agreed that as time went on, they fell in love with in-home daycare more than they ever thought they would. To know them, is to know this is true.
Each mentioned that they have all at times set an end date. When their children are all off to kindergarten, then they graduate high school, when they graduate college, when they get married. But all those life events have happened, and then some, and they are still as committed as ever to their craft. And as much as it is a career, it is a craft, a calling. This is not a career choice you make with a half-hearted ambitious goal. It’s an all-in situation. And they are all-in and have been for 4 decades.
And this commitment isn’t just a commitment from them alone. Their families are committed as well. They all agreed that their husbands or significant others are often like the fun superheroes that come home from work at the end of the day, getting everyone riled up right before sending them home. So they are essentially the grandpas of the crew.
Their children were and are committed to this calling. Sharing their toys and home and space. Becoming like siblings to the children under the care of their mom’s. I remember when Jinger asked why her son Travis wouldn't ask me to prom to which we both basically died because he was like a brother to me, and I a sister to him.
And like each week of these columns (that likely might be more than the 3 weeks I envisioned) lays the foundation to keep sharing the next week's joys, love, and details about these ladies, they too are an intrical part of laying the foundation for so many children and families over the years.
When asked what they love the most it was hands down the relationships they have with each individual child. The ‘I love you’s’, the hugs, the kindness. The fact that they get to be such an important part in the early life of so many. Knowing their daily interactions in conjunction with their parents truly helps train a child up in the way they will go. They know the foundations laid in daycare are carried throughout the lives of a child, because they, so much like parents, get to step back and watch that child flourish and grow. And to know they had a role and hand in that, well in the words of these ladies, “It’s a priceless gift!”
The foundation laid in and out of every day inside their homes, builds and grows as they days and years go by. It starts with a warm welcome and hug and grows each day with consistent love, guidance, and growth.
But whose life is impacted more - the child or the provider? So far, I’d say it’s a toss-up.
Until Next Week,
Mallory