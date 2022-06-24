Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, June 21, with Carol Waters and Florence Burrows as hostesses. Twenty six members and two guests attended.
Activities Coordinator, Gabby Johnson, talked about our opportunities to assist in the residents daily care. She talked about Wesley Life events that begin July 11. They include a kickoff Walk and a corn hole tournament on July 11; Picnic on the patio on the 12th; Family Fun Night on the 13th; a tractor and car show on the 14th; and the WesleyLife awards on July 15.
Ann Johnk from Farmhouse and Flowers presented our program on flower arrangements. She has been a florist designer for 25 years. She donated two arrangements and we presented to Helen Lindeman and Jerry Lowers who are celebrating birthdays this month.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and secretary Judy Phippen took roll call and read the minutes.
Wine and Cheese hostesses for June are Shirley Jensen, Fern Lindval, and Pat Lorenz. We will not meet in July and August but will serve coffee on Fridays for those months. Our next meeting will be Sept. 20 with Pat Nyman and Phyllis Baier as hostesses.